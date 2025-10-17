Former BRS Leader Sankapuram Ramudu Joins Congress, Shaking Up Alampur Politics

Gadwal: In a major political development, former Single Window President Sankapuram Ramudu has officially joined the Congress Party along with his followers, creating a new wave of enthusiasm among Congress cadres and significantly heating up the political atmosphere in Alampur constituency.

Ramudu, who was earlier a key leader in the BRS Party, played an instrumental role as the right-hand aide to Uttanoor Thirumala Reddy during his tenure as Single Window President. Leveraging his vast grassroots experience, Ramudu organized a massive public rally to mark his political transition. Nearly 2,000 BRS activists, including former sarpanches, MPTCs, and former ZPTC member Chinna Hanumanthu, participated in the event.

The rally began from the Ayyappa Temple in Aiza Municipality and culminated at the Raichur Chowrasta, featuring an impressive motorcycle procession that drew large public attention. Following the rally, a meeting was held at the Congress Party office on Uttanoor Road, where Ramudu and his supporters were formally welcomed into the Congress fold by former MLA Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, who draped party scarves around the new entrants.

With Ramudu’s entry, the Congress Party has witnessed renewed energy and momentum in the region. Political analysts observe that this major defection has left the BRS Party’s presence in the mandal severely weakened, as many of its grassroots leaders and workers have now shifted allegiance.

Sources close to Ramudu revealed that dissatisfaction within the BRS ranks had been simmering for some time. Leaders and local activists reportedly felt ignored by the current MLCs and MLAs, who only appeared at social functions like weddings and funerals but rarely participated in developmental activities. Moreover, allegations of caste favoritism, with only upper-caste leaders being given prominence while Backward Classes (BC) leaders were sidelined, deepened the discontent.

Addressing his supporters after joining Congress, Ramudu stated that he was motivated by a desire to bring genuine development to Aiza Mandal and to restore equality and inclusiveness in local leadership. “The negligence of the BRS leadership and the lack of focus on development pushed me to make this decision. Through the Congress Party, I will work for the progress of Aiza and ensure that all sections of society are represented,” he declared.

Local observers believe that these recent political shifts could have a significant impact on the upcoming local body elections, strengthening the Congress Party’s prospects and potentially altering the political landscape of Alampur constituency in favor of Congress.