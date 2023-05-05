Former Congress leaders join BRS

Rangareddy: Former Congress Mandal party president Ashanna Goud, Sarpanchs Raghavender Goud, Kishtaiah, and other deputy Sarpanchs joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav at his camp office in Shadnagar. At the event, Anjaiah Yadav emphasised that Congress leaders and MLAs who had previously criticised the BRS party and its leader, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, are now acknowledging the progress made by KCR and are joining the BRS.

He refuted the allegations made by Bandi Sanjay and Revanth Reddy regarding unemployment, stating that such claims are false. He also demanded that the BJP calculate the number of jobs they have created in the States they govern and that Congress-led States account for the jobs they have created. He credited Chief Minister KCR with providing 1.33 lakh jobs and emphasised that the government has sanctioned double bedrooms as part of its housing initiatives. He criticised the previous Congress government, alleging significant irregularities in the distribution of government houses during their tenure. He also highlighted various welfare and development programs implemented for farmers, such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima, and welfare schemes available from birth to old age. He assured that the CM, with the people’s support, would bring further development.

The event was attended by State Chairman of Cooperative Society Raja Varaprasad, Former Market Committee Chairman Vankayala Narayana Reddy, Former Municipal Chairman Vishwam, and various Mandal Party presidents.