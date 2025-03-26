Former Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy Blames Government for Crop Failures, Demands Compensation for Farmers

Gadwal: Former Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy blamed the government's failure for the drying up of crops in villages. On Wednesday, he visited the fields in Kondapuram, Venkatapuram, and Umitayala villages of KT Doddi Mandal in the Gadwal constituency, where paddy fields have withered due to the non-release of irrigation water from the Rayalampadu Reservoir under the 104 Package. The inspection was conducted under the leadership of BRS leader Basu Hanumanthu Naidu. During the visit, he interacted with farmers and spoke via phone with District Collector B.M. Santosh and SE Rahimuddin regarding the issue. Later, he addressed the media at the BRS party district office.

Government Negligence Causing Farmer Distress

Speaking on the occasion, former minister Niranjan Reddy strongly criticized the Congress government, stating that poor water supply management has led to large-scale crop failures. He accused the government of failing to implement the promised Rythu Bharosa and Rythu Loan Waiver schemes, leaving many farmers in distress. He alleged that the government has completely failed in fulfilling its assurances, and many farmers are yet to receive financial aid or loan waivers.

Further criticizing the administration, he highlighted that persistent water and electricity issues are worsening the crisis. He claimed that 448 farmers have died by suicide due to government negligence, yet the Congress leadership has remained indifferent. Niranjan Reddy stated that if the Finance, Agriculture, and Electricity Ministers had worked in coordination, no crops would have dried up, and proper implementation of welfare schemes could have prevented farmer suicides.

Additionally, he criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for prioritizing attacks on the previous BRS government rather than addressing the current agricultural crisis. He demanded immediate compensation for farmers who suffered crop losses.

Leaders and Party Workers Join the Protest

Several BRS state leaders and party workers were present at the event, including Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, former Library Chairman Patel Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Monesh, Angadi Basavaraju, Patel Janardhan Reddy, D. Shekhar Naidu, S. Ramu Naidu, Sri Ramulu, Bichupalli, Kuruv Pallayya, Basu Gopal, Venkatesh Naidu, Rayapuram Veeresh, Krishna Reddy, Nakka Ravi, Kishore, Narasimhulu, Maddileti, Veeresh Goud, Muni Maurya, Tirumallesh, Prahlad, Chinna, Samuel, Anjaneyulu, Chinna Hanumanthu, Krishna, Anil, Naidu, Nalla Gattu Ramudu, Kamesh, along with other party leaders, activists, and youth members.

The BRS party has vowed to continue fighting for the farmers and demanded that the government take immediate action to support those affected by the crop failures.