Former MLA Chekuri Kasaiah passes away

Khammam: Former MLA and former ZP Chairman Chekuri Kasaiah (86) died due to heart attack on Tuesday morning in Hyderabad. He was suffering with age related health issues for some days and was admitted in hospital in Hyderabad for treatment. While undergoing treatment, he breathed his last, informed his family members. He is survived by two sons and two daughters.

Kasaiah was elected as ZP chairman in 1987 from TDP with CPM support and elected as Kothagudem MLA in 1972 and 1978 Telangana Praja Samithi (TPS) and Janata party. After that, he joined the Congress.

Later, he started an NGO, Gurudakshina Foundation and conducted various social service he programmes with the help of friends.

Kasaiah was native of Takkelappadu village under Yerrupalam mandal. He worked as a teacher in the early days and played a key role in Telangana movement in 1969. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed deep condolences on the sudden demise of Chekuri Kasaiah and sent a condolence message to his family members. Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, MP Nama Nageswara Rao, former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, district MLAs and others expressed deep condolences over the demise of Kasaiah. They paid floral tributes to Kasaiah at his house and conveyed condolences to his family members.