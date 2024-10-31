Live
Just In
Former MLA inaugurates paddy procurement centre
Former Minister and Bodhan MLA Sudarshan Reddy criticised former CM KCR for turning Telangana into a debt-ridden state instead of a prosperous one.
He assured that every grain of paddy would be purchased and a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal would be given for fine rice. He encouraged the youth to engage in modern agriculture and promised government subsidies and drip irrigation equipment.
Reddy inaugurated a government paddy procurement center in Nagapur on Wednesday. He emphasised the need for quality Vijay Dairy milk and assured action against adulterated food.
He flayed the previous BRS government for not providing jobs and obstructing Group 1 exams, while praising CM Revanth Reddy for supporting the youth with job opportunities. The event was attended by society chairman Shailesh Kumar, district market committee vice-chairman Ramchander, former ZPTC Srinivas Goud, and others.