Former MLA Satyavathi passes away

Bhadrachalam: Former Bhadrachalam MLA and BJP state secretary Kunja Satyavathi (52) passed away in the early hours of Monday. In the middle of the night, she suffered severe chest pain and was rushed to a local private hospital where she breathed her last.

Kunja Satyavathi started her political career in CPM and played a key role in that party. Later, she joined the Congress on the initiative of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. She was elected MLA in 2009 and 2014. Later, she Joined YSRCP after the death of YSR. She also stayed away from politics for some time in between. Satyavathi joined BJP and contested in the last general polls and was defeated by the Congress candidate. Union Minister and BJP State president Kishan Reddy expressed condolences and praised that she strove for the development of tribals. Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah paid tributes to her mortal remains.

TPCC president Revanth Reddy, leaders Tummala Nageswara Rao and DK Aruna, too, condoled the sudden death of Sayyavathi.