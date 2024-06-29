Live
Just In
Former MP and BJP Leader Ramesh Rathore Passes Away at 58
Former Member of Parliament and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Rathore has tragically passed awayat the age of 58 due to a severe illness. The news of his untimely demise was confirmed on Saturday morning, as he was on his way from Adilabad to Hyderabad.
Rathore fell ill on Friday night, prompting his family members to rush him to a local private hospital for medical attention. However, as his condition worsened, he was quickly shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. Despite their efforts, Rathore succumbed to his illness.
Throughout his career, Rathore served as a member of the Lok Sabha and as the MLA of Khanapur, in addition to his role as the Chairman of the Zilla Parishad. He was a prominent figure in various political parties, including the Telugu Desam, BRS, Congress, and BJP. Originally hailing from Tadihatnoor of Narnoor Mandal, Rathore leaves behind a legacy of dedicated service and leadership.