Former MPP Pulakurthi Tirumal Reddy’s Third Death Anniversary Commemorated in Aija

Jogulamba Gadwal District: On Sunday, the third death anniversary of former MPP Pulakurthi Tirumal Reddy was solemnly observed in Aija Municipality. Disciples, admirers, and political associates paid floral tributes to his portrait as a mark of respect and remembrance.

Speaking at the event, former Aija Municipal Vice Chairman Mala Narasimhulu and former Councillor CM Suresh recalled Tirumal Reddy’s immense contributions to the welfare of farmers and the people of the region. They stated that though he is no longer physically present, his thoughts, ideals, and aspirations remain an inspiration.

"Pulakurthi Tirumal Reddy was a true farmers' leader who always worked for their well-being. His political journey serves as an ideal for today’s youth. Without his guidance, we wouldn't have had a place in politics. He was our mentor, and his vision for the public good will always guide us," they expressed.

They further emphasized that Tirumal Reddy’s leadership played a crucial role in the development of Aija Mandal, and his absence is deeply felt by those who worked alongside him. They pledged to continue working towards his ideals and for the welfare of the people.

Leaders and Supporters Participate in Tribute Event

Several senior BRS party leaders and supporters attended the memorial event. Notable attendees included:

BRS Senior Leader Undekari Mallayya

Former Vice Chairman Mala Narasimhulu

Former Councillor CM Suresh

Raghunath Reddy, Chakali Narasimhulu, Yerukala Venkatesh, Murali, Chakali Hussain, Boya Laxman, Moulana

TDP Leader Anji, Nes Venkatesh, Mekala Srinu, Gandla Vijay, Boya Srinu, Veera Sekhar

LIC Thimmappa, Budajangala Rights Struggle Committee District President Ashwa Mareppa

BRSV District President Mala Mallikarjun, M. Veeresh, Naresh, Tiffin Center Anji, Ramu

Real estate businessmen, town residents, and several admirers of Tirumal Reddy

The gathering was a testament to the lasting impact of Pulakurthi Tirumal Reddy’s leadership, with political leaders and common citizens alike expressing their admiration and gratitude for his contributions.