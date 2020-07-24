Former Nizamabad MP Kavitha in home quarantine after driver tests coronavirus positive

Coronavirus in Telangana: Former MP from Nizamabad Kalvakuntla Kavitha has gone into home quarantine after her driver tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. Along with Kavitha, her family members also went into home quarantine. Former MP from Nizamabadhas gone into homeafter her driver tested positive foron Thursday. Along with Kavitha, her family members also went into home quarantine.

Kavitha and her family is said to be undergoing 14-day home quarantine as per the doctor's advice. Sources close to the former MP said that Kavitha is following home quarantine as a part of coronavirus precautionary measure.

In Telangana, many of the political personalities have been affected by the deadly virus. On Wednesday, former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari tested positive for coronavirus. Quthbullapur MLA Vivekananda Goud along with his wife Soujanya and son Vidhat also tested positive on July 18.

Meanwhile, the state on Thursday reported 1,567 coronavirus positive cases taking the total number of cases to 50,826. The number of fatalities touched to 447 with fresh nine coronavirus deaths. On the other hand, the total number of 39,327 patients recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

At present, there are 11,052 active cases in the state.