Former sarpanch donates rice to sanitation staff at Huzurnagar

Huzurnagar (Suraypet): To support the government in its fight against the spread of deadly coronavirus, a former sarpanch distributed rice to the sanitation staff in Burugadda of Huzurnagar mandal.



Former sarpanch Arun Deshmukh and his wife Radhika appreciated the services provided by the sanitation staff in keeping the village clean during the lockdown period and distributed rice bags to them in their agricultural field in the village on Monday.

Arun Deshmukh said that it is the time for all of us to stand united and need to cooperate mutually at this critical time. He urged the villagers to stay home during the lockdown period. PACS vice-chairman M Venkaiah, village elders, Gram Panchayat staff were present on the occasion.