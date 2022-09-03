Former Tahsildar who was arrested for bribery, found dead

Hyderabad: Former Tahsildar Sujatha, who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on charges of corruption in 2020, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her house on Saturday morning.

Reports of her dying by suicide are making rounds though the police are yet to confirm this.

In 2020, Sujatha while working as Tahsildar in Shaikpet mandal was arrested by the ACB and lodged in the Special Prison for Women at Chanchalguda. While she was in jail, her husband Ajay had ended his life.

According to reports, Sujatha had slipped into depression over the sudden turn of events in her life.