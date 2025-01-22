  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Former Union Minister Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy Participates in Rituals at Sri Jogulamba Temple

Former Union Minister Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy Participates in Rituals at Sri Jogulamba Temple
x
Highlights

Former Union Minister and Dornakal MLA Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy, along with his wife and former MLA Sujatha, visited the sacred Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple.

Gadwal: Former Union Minister and Dornakal MLA Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy, along with his wife and former MLA Sujatha, visited the sacred Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple. The couple participated in the Kumkumarchana Seva during their visit.

Sri Jogula Saraswati, Trustee of the Alampur Temple, accompanied them during the rituals. The event was also attended by the Chairman of the Jogulamba Devasthanam, Konakala Nageshwar Reddy, Executive Officer Purandar, and temple trustees Jaganmohan Naidu, Gopal Puli, Jagan Goud, Viswanath Reddy, and Nagaraju.

Former Alampur Youth Congress President and ex-sarpanch of Erravalli, Jogula Ravi, was also present at the occasion, further adding to the significance of the gathering. The visit highlighted the devotion and reverence for this ancient and sacred temple.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick