Former Union Minister Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy Participates in Rituals at Sri Jogulamba Temple

Gadwal: Former Union Minister and Dornakal MLA Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy, along with his wife and former MLA Sujatha, visited the sacred Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple. The couple participated in the Kumkumarchana Seva during their visit.

Sri Jogula Saraswati, Trustee of the Alampur Temple, accompanied them during the rituals. The event was also attended by the Chairman of the Jogulamba Devasthanam, Konakala Nageshwar Reddy, Executive Officer Purandar, and temple trustees Jaganmohan Naidu, Gopal Puli, Jagan Goud, Viswanath Reddy, and Nagaraju.

Former Alampur Youth Congress President and ex-sarpanch of Erravalli, Jogula Ravi, was also present at the occasion, further adding to the significance of the gathering. The visit highlighted the devotion and reverence for this ancient and sacred temple.