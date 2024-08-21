Former ZP Chairperson Sarithamma Demands Strict Punishment for the Accused in the Rape and Murder of a Female Doctor

Gadwal: Former ZP Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal In-charge Sarithamma, along with Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav, extended their support to doctors and medical staff protesting the rape and murder of a female doctor at the R.G. Kar Government Medical College Hospital in Kolkata on the 9th of this month. The protest took place at the premises of the Government Area Hospital in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Addressing the gathering, Sarithamma demanded strict punishment for the accused responsible for this heinous crime. She emphasized that the lack of safety and security for medical staff and women in hospitals across the country is a failure of the system. She stated that as long as respect and protection for women are not ensured, such movements will continue.

Senior Congress leaders including Ellappa, Pulipati Venkatesh, Narahari Goud, DTDC Narasimhulu, Tummala Narasimhulu, Koteswara Rao, Alwala Rajasekhara Reddy, Bhaskar Yadav, Janardhan Reddy, Shetty Atmakuru Laxman, Ranjit Kumar, former Single Window Chairman Sishala Venkat Reddy, Gopal Varma, KDR Madhu, Kurva Srinivasulu, Anand Goud, as well as doctors and medical staff, were present during the protest.

