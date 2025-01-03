Formula E Race probe: ED summons Arvind Kumar, BLN Reddy on Jan 8, 9

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked the Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and former HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy to appear for inquiry in the Formula E Race case on January 8 and 9.

The ED had asked the two officials to attend the inquiry on January 2 and 3. While BLN Reddy skipped the questioning on Thursday seeking more time, Arvind Kumar also wrote for providing two to three weeks’ time for submitting the documents. While the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) was probing the Formula E Race, the ED had also taken up the case. The ACB has filed cases against three persons after examining the documents and made KT Rama Rao as accused number one, Arvind Kumar as A2, and BLN Reddy as A3. KTR approached the High Court after an FIR by the ACB and got some relief as the court directed the officials not to arrest the BRS leader. The ED had earlier asked former minister KT Rama Rao to appear for questioning on January 7. The ACB officials questioned senior official Dana Kishore, in which he said they had made payments through HMDA.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the ED has issued notices to the Indian Overseas Bank at Himatnagar. The ED wanted to know on whose directions the money was transferred to a foreign organisation. The officials are focused on the financial transactions in the case and also the FEMA violations.