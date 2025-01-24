Foundation stone laid for Rs 5 cr women’s federation building

Gadwal: District Collector B M Santosh stated that the nation can achieve true development only when women progress economically and socially. On Thursday, he, along with local MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, performed the foundation stone ceremony for the construction of the District Women’s Federation Building at Daudarpally Medical College premises. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 5 crores, marks a significant step toward women’s empowerment in the district.

The Collector announced plans to select and train interested women from the district in successful pro-grammes implemented in Coimbatore for women’s groups.

He expressed hope that women’s groups in the district would lead by example in managing various businesses and emerge as role models in the state. The building, which is set to be completed by September, will include state-of-the-art facilities and training programs to aid women in achieving self-reliance.

Meanwhile, MLA Bandla Krishnamohan expressed happiness over the commencement of a new building for women’s groups on a 1-acre 15-gunta site. He highlighted the government’s initiatives to support women with solar units and financial assistance through subsidized loans provided by banks.

He urged women’s groups to establish sheep rearing, poultry farming, and fish farming units to achieve financial independence. He also noted that the new building would provide women with the resources and facili-ties to manage their daily activities and training programs effectively.