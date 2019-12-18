Four accused in Hyderabad vet rape and murder case confess to 9 more crimes

Mohammad Areef, Jollu Naveen, Jollu Shiva and Chennakeshavulu, all the four accused in the rape and murder case of Hyderabad veterinary doctor Disha had confessed to committing nine more crime when they were in police custody, according to Telangana police sources.

All the accused were killed in an encounter by the Hyderabad police who garnered nationwide support for the police action.

The sources said that the prime accused Mohammad Areef and another Chennakeshavulu confessed to raping, murdering and burning three other victims from Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Mahbubnagar. Six other crimes were committed at the places in the Telangana-Karnataka border.

The accused used to carry goods from Karnataka to Hyderabad.