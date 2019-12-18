Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Four accused in Hyderabad vet rape and murder case confess to 9 more crimes

Four accused in Hyderabad vet rape and murder case confess to 9 more crimes
Highlights

Mohammad Areef, Jollu Naveen, Jollu Shiva and Chennakeshavulu, all the four accused in the rape and murder case of Hyderabad veterinary doctor Disha...

Mohammad Areef, Jollu Naveen, Jollu Shiva and Chennakeshavulu, all the four accused in the rape and murder case of Hyderabad veterinary doctor Disha had confessed to committing nine more crime when they were in police custody, according to Telangana police sources.

All the accused were killed in an encounter by the Hyderabad police who garnered nationwide support for the police action.

The sources said that the prime accused Mohammad Areef and another Chennakeshavulu confessed to raping, murdering and burning three other victims from Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Mahbubnagar. Six other crimes were committed at the places in the Telangana-Karnataka border.

The accused used to carry goods from Karnataka to Hyderabad.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top