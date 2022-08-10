Four dead in an accident as the car tyre exploded in Nizamabad

A fatal road accident took place on the National Highway 44 in Kothapalli village suburb of Mupakal mandal of Nizamabad district on Wednesday.



A swift car traveling from Hyderabad to Nirmal filled the family with sadness. The car was traveling at high speed when the tire exploded and it went flying in the air and flipped leaving four people dead on the spot including two children.



Three others were taken to the hospital by the police. SI Prabhakar Reddy said that they are investigating the case.