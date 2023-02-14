Four drug peddlers arrested in Hyderabad, 204 gms of MDMA seized

The Hyderabad Narcotics Division police have arrested four drug peddlers belonging to Mumbai and seized 204 grams of MDMA from the gang members.



The police have registered a case against the drug smugglers and are investigating. It seems that this gang has come from Mumbai to supply drugs to many celebrities in the city.

On the other hand, the East Zone Task Force police arrested three persons who were selling marijuana in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning.



About 110 kg of ganja and a car was seized from the gang. The police have registered a case and are investigating.