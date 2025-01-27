Four Schemes Launched in 606 Villages Across Telangana: Rythu Bandhu Funds Credited Today

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has initiated four welfare schemes in 606 villages across the state, marking another milestone in its commitment to rural development and farmer welfare. As part of these initiatives, funds under the Rythu Bandhu scheme are being credited to farmers' accounts today.

The disbursement of funds, originally planned for Sunday, was deferred to Monday due to the weekend. Farmers across Telangana can now access the much-awaited financial support under the scheme, aimed at ensuring agricultural sustainability and empowering the farming community.

The four schemes launched are expected to benefit rural areas significantly, addressing key needs in sectors like infrastructure, education, and healthcare, alongside direct financial assistance for farmers. These initiatives reaffirm the state government’s focus on enhancing the quality of life in villages and supporting agricultural growth.

Farmers have expressed their gratitude for the timely implementation of the Rythu Bandhu scheme, which continues to serve as a lifeline for many in the state’s agrarian economy.