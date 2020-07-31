Four TRS candidates elected as Khammam co-option members

Kamareddy: Four co-option members were elected from the TRS in the co-option election held for Kamareddy municipal corporation here on Thursday. MLA and Government Whip Gampa Govardhan exercised his right to vote as an ex-officio member.

Masula Lakshminarayana was unanimously elected as the co-option member from general category and TRS candidate Pulluri Jyothi has won by defeating Congress candidate Sunitha in general women category.

In Minority category, Jamir and Irfana Begum were elected with the highest number of votes. As expected, the TRS won the municipal co-option election by a walkover. The election sparked interest as two candidates from the minority section and one from general section from the Congress filed nominations to contest the municipal co-option elections. Due to adequate numerical strength in the municipal, two nominations were filed from the TRS for co-option membership in general category and two in Minority category.