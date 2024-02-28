Four women killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Telangana

Hyderabad: Four women agriculture workers were killed when an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a bus on Suryapet-Khammam highway in Telangana's Suryapet district on Wednesday.

Twelve others were injured in the incident.

According to police, the auto-rickshaw carrying 15 agriculture labourers was hit by an RTC bus near an underpass.

The labourers, belonging to Ramasamudram village of Munagala mandal, were on their way to work in the fields in Burkacherla village of Mothey mandal.

Three labourers died on the spot. Police rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Suryapet Area Hospital, where one of the injured succumbed.

The deceased were identified as Nagamma (50), Narayanamma (55), Anasuyamma (70) and Sowbhagyamma.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed grief over the the loss of lives and assured support to the families of the victims. He directed the authorities to ensure best possible treatment to the injured.