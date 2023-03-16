Four-year-old girl raped at Shamshabad, condition serious

An atrocity took place in of Ranga Reddy district where a four-year-old child was brutally raped. The locals rushed the baby to Nilofour Hospital for treatment.



However, despite the doctors conducted a surgery, the baby's condition seems to be serious. The incident took place in Shamshabad Flyover Labour Camp.

Police said that the child's parents had come to Hyderabad from Bangalore for employment. The police registered a case and arrested the accused Venkataiah.