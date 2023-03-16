  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Four-year-old girl raped at Shamshabad, condition serious

Four-year-old girl raped at Shamshabad, condition serious
x

Four-year-old girl raped at Shamshabad, condition serious

Highlights

An atrocity took place in of Ranga Reddy district where a four-year-old child was brutally raped. The locals rushed the baby to Nilofour Hospital for treatment.

An atrocity took place in of Ranga Reddy district where a four-year-old child was brutally raped. The locals rushed the baby to Nilofour Hospital for treatment.

However, despite the doctors conducted a surgery, the baby's condition seems to be serious. The incident took place in Shamshabad Flyover Labour Camp.

Police said that the child's parents had come to Hyderabad from Bangalore for employment. The police registered a case and arrested the accused Venkataiah.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X