Fourth day of student protests at HCU: Demand to halt land auction intensifies

Hyderabad: The protests at the University of Hyderabad (HCU) entered their fourth consecutive day, with students demanding the immediate cancellation of the proposed land auction. The ongoing agitation has drawn significant attention, prompting the police department to take decisive action.

In response to the growing unrest, the Hyderabad Range Inspector General (IG) Satyanarayana has been directed to visit the university and assess the situation firsthand. Meanwhile, a large number of police personnel have been deployed near the HCU campus to maintain law and order.

Students and activists have strongly opposed the land auction, arguing that it would compromise the university's integrity and affect future generations. The protestors have vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are met.