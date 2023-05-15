Foxconn Interconnect holds groundbreaking ceremony of electronic manufacturing facility

Hyderabad: Foxconn Interconnect Technology and the Government of Telangana on Monday announced and celebrated the groundbreaking for a new electronics manufacturing facility in Telangana. The groundbreaking took place in the presence of Minister for Industries & Commerce, ITE & C and MA&UD K T Rama Rao and Foxconn Interconnect Technology Chairman & CEO Sidney Lu. The proposed electronics manufacturing facility is being set up in Kongara Kalan. The new facility is a promise to continue delivering world-class products to the markets, and a milestone for Foxconn Interconnect Technology’s global expansion strategy – diversifying its global manufacturing base.



Thanks to the Telangana’s unwavering commitment to fostering a favorable business environment that has enabled Foxconn Interconnect Technology to invest and grow in the State. The proposed facility will serve as a hub for Foxconn Interconnect Technology’s operations in the State, allowing Foxconn Interconnect Technology to expand its production capacity.

Foxconn Interconnect Technology expresses a profound gratitude to the Telangana Government. The partnership and collaboration between Government and Foxconn Interconnect Technology in making this project a reality will further embolden Telangana’s growth story as well as Foxconn Interconnect Technology’s growth in India. The Government and Foxconn Interconnect Technology are confident that this investment will not only benefit Foxconn Interconnect Technology’s business, but also contribute to the overall economic prosperity of the region.

Over the last 9 years, Telangana has emerged as one of the most dynamic and forward-looking States and has cemented its position as the most preferred investment destination for high tech manufacturing in India. The proposed investment from Foxconn Interconnect Technology further validates Government of Telangana’s efforts towards building a conducive ecosystem and enabling infrastructure for supporting the global electronics manufacturing industry.