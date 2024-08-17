Foxconn keen to invest in TG

New Delhi: Foxconn (Hon Hai Technology Group) chairman Young Liu will soon visit Hyderabad to explore the investment opportunities in Hyderabad and Telangana in industrial and service sectors among others.

Young Liu stated this after a meeting he had with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu in New Delhi on Friday. During the meeting, the Chief Minister elaborated on the advantages of investing in Hyderabad. He told the delegation that apart from the rich history of Hyderabad, it offers great industrial prospects with favourable climatic conditions and a good eco system.

The Chief Minister explained Hyderabad's consistent industrial progress over the years, which remained unhampered though the governments had changed. He outlined the development of the Fourth City, which will focus on multifaceted growth in sectors such as education, life sciences, medicine, sports, electronics, electrical industries and skill development. Revanth Reddy also highlighted the establishment of the Young India Skill University, a key component of the Fourth City project on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Responding to this, Young Liu said the city holds immense potential for future growth and commended Revanth Reddy's visionary approach. He said Foxconn is eager to explore the possibilities of investing in Hyderabad.

He said a team led by Chief Campus Operations Officer Kathy Yang and India representative V Lee would first visit Hyderabad and as a follow-up he would also visit Hyderabad. Lee said he was impressed by CM’s vision and pro industrial policies in the design of the Fourth City.

The CM assured full support to Foxconn, including single window clearances for necessary permits and incentives if they decided to set up their units in the Fourth City.