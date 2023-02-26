Fraudster cons SBI manager, siphons over Rs 2 lakh

Online fraudsters cheated a bank manager by sending him messages on the pretext of updating his SBI account.





The police said that Sakal Deo Singh of Bihar who is working with the SBI as the Accounts Manager in the Parkal main branch lost Rs 2,24,967 to the conmen. Singh received a message from a mobile number (89878 61993) on Thursday evening.

It stated that Singh's account would be deactivated if he fails to update his PAN card number immediately. Singh pressed the link given in the message on Friday morning. The link took him to a webpage which appeared like an SBI internet banking site and entered the password. Singh received a call from another mobile number (74318 29447) which asked him to click on another link. He entered the password and PAN card number to update in the link. But for some reason, it was not updated. He then called the mobile number from which he got the call.

Following which, he received another message with a link from a new number (79087 54873). As soon as Singh clicked on the link, he lost Rs 99,990 from his bank account transferred to some unknown account. In a few minutes, Singh lost Rs 99,000 and Rs 24,987. Singh lodged a complaint with the Parkal Police on Friday. SHO Pulyala Kishan registered a case under IPC 420 and 66 D & IT Act.