Free coaching for TET candidates, poster released

Karimnagar: The chairman of Alphores Narender Reddy stated that free training classes for TET candidates will be conducted at TNGOS function hall under the aegis of VNR Classes.

To this extent, he released the posters related to TET training here on Monday. Later, he said that as part of the tour, he has already visited many constituencies. The Alphores e-class app has been provided free of cost to the unemployed and 50,000 candidates have already registered in it.

He explained that study material related to 56 competitive exams has been made available in it. He added that for the youth of Karimnagar, classes will be conducted under the name of VNR Classes for the benefit of TET candidates.

Candidates will have to register online on December 3 and 4. The classes will be conducted after selecting the registered candidates. Classes will be conducted by the senior faculty from Hyderabad. He thanked the organisers of Satyam Teachers Academy Chandu and Kids Tutorials Satyam. Candidates are advised to take advantage of this opportunity.