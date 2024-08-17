Free Education Scheme for Four Students at Shiva Shivani High School in Shanthi Nagar

Gadwal: A free education scheme event was held at Shiva Shivani English Medium High School in Shantinagar on Saturday, providing education from 1st to 10th grade for selected students. The event saw the participation of the Mandal Education Officer (MEO), Mr. Narasimhulu, along with several TRASMA leaders.

Out of all the applications received, four students were selected through a draw conducted in the presence of the MEO. The selected students are Pallavi from Gokulapadu, Praneetha from Valluru, Adyapriya from Paipadu, and Jhansi Rani from Neelipalli, as announced by the school's correspondent, Eshwari G.S., and Principal, Shyamsundar G.S.

The event was graced by the presence of MEO Narasimhulu, TRASMA President Beechupalli, District President Babu Naidu, General Secretary Moin Basha, District Treasurer Ramesh, Alampur Taluk Private Schools President Krishna, and retired Headmaster, MPP S. Vijayasarathi Reddy from Shantinagar.

Speaking at the event, MEO Narasimhulu congratulated the school management for organizing such a noble initiative, emphasizing that providing education is the greatest gift. He lauded the school for implementing a free education scheme for four students every year, from 1st to 10th grade. He noted that the total fee for such an education could run into lakhs, making this scheme an admirable effort.

The school management immediately provided uniforms, ID cards, and other essentials to the selected students in the presence of the chief guests. MEO Narasimhulu praised the school’s initiative and urged other school managements in the district to take inspiration from Shiva Shivani High School and implement similar schemes to support underprivileged students, thus securing their future.

He also commended the school’s teachers for their dedication, noting that the students' ability to speak English confidently and fluently was particularly impressive. The event saw a large turnout, with parents of students from various villages, district TRASMA members, and teachers in attendance.