  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Free Electricity for Government Educational Institutions: Orders Issued

Free Electricity for Government Educational Institutions: Orders Issued
x
Highlights

In a significant move, the state government has issued orders to provide free electricity to government educational institutions.

In a significant move, the state government has issued orders to provide free electricity to government educational institutions.

As per a previous promise made by the government, the directive was announced on Teacher's Day. These orders will be implemented immediately. The relevant department secretaries will soon disclose which institutions will be covered under this free electricity scheme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick