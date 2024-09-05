Free Electricity for Government Educational Institutions: Orders Issued

Live
In a significant move, the state government has issued orders to provide free electricity to government educational institutions.
As per a previous promise made by the government, the directive was announced on Teacher's Day. These orders will be implemented immediately. The relevant department secretaries will soon disclose which institutions will be covered under this free electricity scheme.
