Free legal services should be used

The free legal services provided by the Lok Adalat organization in the courts should be utilized by the clients (people), said A. Rajani, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority. Speaking as the chief guest at the legal science conference held at the Sakhi Center in the district center of Wanaparthy on Monday, she explained that Lok Adalat organizations have taken shape in the courts with the aim of ensuring that everyone is equal in the eyes of the law. She explained that there are many benefits through the Lok Adalat organization. SC, ST women, minors.

Those with an income of less than Rs. 3,00,000, the elderly, and victims of natural disasters are provided free legal services in the courts through the Lok Adalat. It is a crime to marry minor children. He said that a toll-free number 15100 has been set up in the legal system for free legal services. Kavitha, the executive director of the center, said that women should use the services provided by the Sati Center. Lok Adalat Defense Assistant Council M. Sridevi Lawyers Association Vice President D. Krishnaiah. Staff, Sakhi Center staff, and others participated in the conference.