Free Medical Tests Under Arogya Mela in Secundarabad

On the eve of Ajadi ka Amruth Mahothsav, an arogya Mela has inaugurated in Hara Hara Kala Bhavan in Secunderabad. As per the National Health Mission guidelines, the state government has been organizing one center for each Mandal.

With the help of these centers, the government takes care of the people in the state to fight against different ailments.

In the Arogya Mela, the Common public, students, and employees have participated in the mela and undergone medical tests.

The officials said that around 20 doctors from different specializations were available at the press meeting. Besides, the officials thanked the state government for organizing this program. Moreover, he has also added that the government is providing Rs 500 for TB patients for their survival. He further added that the government has been working on a mission to eradicate TB by 2025.

