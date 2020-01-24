Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

FRI, Dehradun sanctions entrance test centre in Hyderabad

FRI, Dehradun sanctions entrance test centre in Hyderabad
Highlights

The Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun has notified Institute of Forest Biodiversity, Hyderabad as an entrance examination centre for admission...

Hyderabad: The Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun has notified Institute of Forest Biodiversity, Hyderabad as an entrance examination centre for admission into MSc course in FRI.

TS Forest College and Research Institute (FC&RI), Dean and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Dr G Chandrasekhara Reddy on Thursday said that students from the State will have to go to Bengaluru for writing FRI entrance test. Against this backdrop, a request was made to the FRI, Dehradun to sanction a centre at Hyderabad.

Responding to the request, the FRI, Dehradun, Registrar, A K Tripathi in a letter communicated that the deemed to be university has decided to sanction an entrance test centre at the Institute of Forest Biodiversity form the current year.

Chandrasekhara Reddy said the registrar informed that the entrance for MSc to take admission into FRI will be held on May 10, 2020, from 10 am to 1 pm.

A notification of the new entrance test centre has also been placed on the FRI website, he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
All set for counting tomorrow in Tandur23 Jan 2020 9:50 PM GMT

All set for counting tomorrow in Tandur

MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy launches garbage collection tractor in Parigi
MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy launches garbage collection tractor in...
Netaji
Netaji's sacrifices & message remembered in Tandur
Truth masked under US-china trade deal
Truth masked under US-china trade deal
Hyderabad: MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala holds paidaldaura
Hyderabad: MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala holds paidaldaura

More From Entertainment

More >>
Actress Nandita Das opposes CAA, NRC23 Jan 2020 6:55 PM GMT

Actress Nandita Das opposes CAA, NRC

Raunaq & Jassi in Delhi
Raunaq & Jassi in Delhi
Flop divas trying their luck in B-town
Flop divas trying their luck in B-town
Alia Bhatt bags a plum brand
Alia Bhatt bags a plum brand
Hrithik Roshan dreams to play a cop role
Hrithik Roshan dreams to play a cop role


Top