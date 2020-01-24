FRI, Dehradun sanctions entrance test centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun has notified Institute of Forest Biodiversity, Hyderabad as an entrance examination centre for admission into MSc course in FRI.

TS Forest College and Research Institute (FC&RI), Dean and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Dr G Chandrasekhara Reddy on Thursday said that students from the State will have to go to Bengaluru for writing FRI entrance test. Against this backdrop, a request was made to the FRI, Dehradun to sanction a centre at Hyderabad.

Responding to the request, the FRI, Dehradun, Registrar, A K Tripathi in a letter communicated that the deemed to be university has decided to sanction an entrance test centre at the Institute of Forest Biodiversity form the current year.

Chandrasekhara Reddy said the registrar informed that the entrance for MSc to take admission into FRI will be held on May 10, 2020, from 10 am to 1 pm.

A notification of the new entrance test centre has also been placed on the FRI website, he added.