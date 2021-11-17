Friendly policing questioned after old man thrashed

Mahabubnagar: With police officials behaving in a unruly manner and not even hesitating to man handle the poor and age old people coming to lodge their complaints at police stations, the friendly policing initiative of Telangana police in Palamuru region is taking a side track.

Among the various incidents of unruly behaviour of police officials, here is an incident that occurred at Veldanda Police station, where in Narasimha, Sub Inspector behaved unruly with an old man and man handling by slapping the helpless person many times and scolding him with filthy language.

The video of the incident which has already gone viral on social media, reacting to this, Nenu Saitam Social Organisaiton (NGO) President Diddi Praveen Kumar expressed anguish and raised a voice against the attitude of the police personals against the poor, old and people from the downtrodden and dalit communities in the society. "The attack on a poor old man who is not even able to walk properly by Veldanda SI is inhuman. It clearly indicates how the police are implementing the friendly policing initiative of the Telagnana police in the rural areas. We have already lodged a complaint with the Nagarkurnool SP Sai Sekhar and Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy. We are demanding immediate action against the SI for behaving in an inhuman and unruly manner against a poor old man from the downtrodden community," said Diddi Praveen Kumar.

Not just this one incident, there are various other incidents where in the police in Kalwakurthy, Veldandal and in various other mandals across the Palamuru region has put a big question mark against the attitude of the police. "Even though there have been lot of changes happening in the police department with regard to their behaviour while dealing with the public, however, some police officials are not ready to adopt to the change of friendly policing and are still continuing to behave with their old fashion. This is not only brining a bad name to the police department in the public, but it is bringing the entire police department in bad light," opined Praveen Kumar.