From an academician to an accomplished politician

Rangareddy : With two losses and two gains in the last 15 years, the Congress MLA from Pargi, Tammannagari Ram Mohan Reddy has come a long way and is known as an accomplished politician with a fighting spirit.

Hailing from Vikarabad district, T Ram Mohan Reddy, also known as TRR, is an educationist who established TRR Group of institutions in 2001. His groundbreaking struggle against the Pothireddypadu Lift Irrigation Project in 2020 brought him into political limelight, thereby winning him a position of convener in Pradesh Congress Committee.

After a failed attempt as an independent candidate in 2009, T Ram Mohan Reddy got into the spotlight again when he defeated a strong BRS opponent K Harishwar Reddy in 2014.

Following an early debacle, his decision to board Congress party before throwing a hat into the ring again in 2014 helped him avenge his defeat in the hands of the then TDP candidate Harishwar Reddy in 2009.

The next election in 2018 came as another challenge for TRR when he lost to BRS candidate K Mahesh Reddy. The BRS candidate was declared winner as he secured 83,467 votes against 67,626 votes polled in favour of Ram Mohan Reddy.

However, TRR avenged his loss in December 2023 by defeating BRS candidate K Mahesh Reddy with a margin of 24,013 votes. TRR managed to secure a total 98,536 votes in his favour as against 74,523 votes bagged by his opponent K Mahesh Reddy.

His determination to pursue political goals makes him an accomplished politician whose meticulous moves always leave his opponent guessing. Serving as a Congress Whip in the first Telangana legislative assembly, TRR is presently helming the party affairs in Vikarabad district as a district Congress Committee chief under whose leadership the party has managed to win four assembly seats in the assembly elections held in December 2023.