From obscurity of remote village to world stage: Merugu Sandhya conquering world with her singing prowess

Karimnagar: Born in Gharshakurti village of Gangadhara mandal in Karimnagar district, Merugu Sandhya became famous as a singer with support from her parents Merugu Devamma and Mallesham, despite poverty.

She did her PG in Public Administration and was interested in singing since childhood. She learned to sing on her own and started singing songs from the 7th grade. With the help of her elder brother Shyam, she sang devotional songs at cultural programmes.

Sandhya’s first song was recorded on cassette in the year 2009. As the song was amasing, later she participated in cultural programmes in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and various other states and became known as a professional singer.

She has been singing songs for 24 years since 2000, gave around 5,000 stage performances. So far, more than 200 songs have been recorded in private albums. She earned fame with 2018- TV9 ‘Pasidi Phula Bathukamma’ song.

In 2024, Sandhya sang 72 songs with live music for six hours in a programme organised by Salwaji Praveena Musical Group in Karimnagar and set five records such as Bharat World Record, Singer Book of World Record, Genius Book of Record, Universal Book of Record, Cultural Book of International. Under the supervision of World Record Co-ordinator KV Ramana Rao, Salwaji Sandhya and her husband Salwaji Praveen set a record

In 2016 Karimnagar Folk Arts Academy presented her Grameen Kalajyoti Award, in 2017 Kala Ravali Society Cultural Association Huzurabad presented her Telangana Punarnikta Award.

In 2019, Tara Arts Academy honoured her with Swara Mayuka Puraskar in Rabindra Bharati. In 2021, Karimnagar Film Society honoured her with the Distinguished Women Award-2024 on the occasion of International Women's Day. In 2022 Sushila Narayana Reddy Trust gave her Sinare Memorial Award at the hands of senior film artist Tanikella Bharani. In 2022 Ghantasala Cultural Academy and Sri Lambodhara Cultural Academy- Sirisilla presented her Ghantasala Kala Puraskar.

In 2023 Folk Arts Academy presented Sandhya with SP Balu Memorial Award in Hyderabad and in 2024 Kala Ravali Socio-Cultural Association honoured her with the Telangana Kala Ratna Award.

In 2024 Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation honoured them with Telangana Talent and Inspiration- 2024 Award. Speaking to The Hans India Sandhya said she owes a lot to her her husband, Salvaji Praveen, parents, friends and well-wishers who have encouraged her since childhood to achieve this feat.