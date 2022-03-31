Fuel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now 5.60

Hyderabad: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Wednesday by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last nine days to Rs 5.60 per litre.

Now, petrol price in Hyderabad is 114.51 per litre as against Rs 113.70 previously while diesel rates have gone up Rs 100.71, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-a- half month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

On the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. On the following days, petrol price went up by 50 paise and 30 paise a litre while diesel rose by 55 paise and 35 paise a litre. Petrol price was on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre and diesel by 70 paise. In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 5.60 per litre each.