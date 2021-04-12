Fulfil poll promises, Kishan Reddy asks KCR

Nagarjuna Sagar : Union Minister G Kishan Reddy asked the people of Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency to question Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for failing to fulfil his electoral promises.

On Sunday, the second day of campaigning for Sagar byelection, the Union Minister participated in roadshows in Pulimamidi, Marepalli, Annaram, Yacharam, Ramadugu, Chintagudem and Alinagar villages in Anumala mandal.

Targeting the TRS and Congress during the campaigning, Kishan Reddy said that both the parties have kept Nagarjuna Sagar away from development.

Alleging that the TRS was trying to woo voters with liquor and money, he asked the voters to give a serious thought whether they want a bright future or just a day's liquor and cash distributed by the ruling TRS.

Kishan Reddy said Congress senior leader and its candidate Jana Reddy won seven times as an MLA from Nagarjuna Sagar but did nothing for its development. And nothing could be expected from him by electing him for the eighth time, he added.

The BJP leader assured that their party candidate, who will be available all the time for the people, will help the people of the constituency by addressing and resolving their problems. Electing BJP is necessary for resolving the problems of unemployed and farmers, he stated.

Reminding that the cement roads in the constituency were laid with the funds released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kishan Reddy said that all-round development of Sagar constituency is be possible only with the BJP.

Later, the Union Minister held a meeting with local BJP leaders at Halia. Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal met Kishan Reddy and appreciated the party efforts in the campaign trail.

Meanwhile, stepping up election campaign, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and former MP and BJP leader Vijaya Shanti were all set to tour Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency on Monday in support of the party candidate Dr Ravi Nayak.