Funds allocated for development works: Collector Venkatesh Dhotre

Kagaznagar: District Collector Venkatesh Dhotre announced that funds have been allocated for developmental works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) as part of the Praja Palana PrajaVijayotsavalu (Public Governance Public Victory Celebrations) and Constitution Day celebrations.

On Tuesday, the construction of the Gram Panchayat building in Ankushapur village, Kagaznagar mandal, was inaugurated by Kagaznagar Sub-Collector Shraddha Shukla, Sirpur Constituency MLA P Harish, and District Rural Development Officer Dattaram.

The Collector stated that Rs 37 crore has been sanctioned under MGNREGS for various initiatives, including, Indira Mahila Shakti – Employment Assurance SchemeHorticulture Development Projects, Vanamahotsavam (Afforestation Drives), Water Resource Management, Rural Infrastructure Development

This includes the construction of 80 Anganwadi centres and 30 Gram Panchayat buildings.

He further stressed the importance of implementing the government’s six guarantees and other welfare schemes effectively. Officials and public representatives were urged to work in coordination and ensure the success of the Vijayotsavalu, which will continue until December 7. He also emphasized the need to engage the public as active participants in the process.

On the occasion of Constitution Day, several development projects were launched across the district, reflecting the administration’s focus on advancing rural welfare and infrastructure.