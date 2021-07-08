G Kishan Reddy takes charge as union cabinet minister

G Kishan Reddy on Thursday took charge as Union Minister for Culture and Tourism at Transport Bhavan in Delhi. Reddy has been elevated 25 months after serving as Union Minister for state home affairs in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that he would go forward in a well-planned manner to meet the goals of the tourism industry. "The tourism industry should be developed further and will go ahead on the directions of the Prime Minister after a review meeting with the officials. The Prime Minister has accorded three departments and will strive forward for its development," the minister added.

Kishan Reddy has become the first Union cabinet minister from Telangana after achieving statehood.

Gangapuram Kishan Reddy who was born into a farmer family in 1960 in Thimmapuram of Kandukur mandal in Rangareddy played an active role in the politics when he was a student. He served as three-time MLA and won as MP from Secunderabad in 2019 parliament elections.