Gadari Kishore Kumar donates 1.058 kg gold for Yadadri

Yadadri: Thungathurti MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar on Friday donated 1058 grams of gold for the gold plating of Vimana Gopuram of the main temple at Yadadri. He handed over the gold temple EO Geeta Reddy on behalf of his family and the people of constituency. Later, he inspected the reconstruction worksat the temple and made enquiries about their pace and progress.

The MLA described CM KCR as a true Hindu with a zeal to serve the interests of the community. He recalled how the CM used to perform the Ayutha Chandi Yagam for the welfare of the people and the state. He praised the CM for taking up development of all the temples in the State and introducing Dhoopa Deepa Nivedyam programme at temples across the State. He was accompanied by TRS district president Kancharla Ramakrishna Reddy.