Gadwal: 131 tractors sanctioned for Gadwal villages

Gadwal: The State government has sanctioned 131 tractors to villages of five mandals in Gadwal district. As part of this, Nagarkurnool MP P Ramulu and Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy took part in the tractor distribution programme and distributed 56 tractors to 55 gram panchayats at Balaji Ginning Mill premises near Ieeja road in the district on Tuesday.



"As part of the 30-day action plan programme, the State government has decided to equip every gram panchayat with tractors. For Gadwal district, the government has sanctioned Rs 4.89 crore for buying 131 tractors. We have distributed as many as 56 tractors to 55 villages and very soon remaining tractors would be distributed to the remaining villages," informed the Gadwal MLA.