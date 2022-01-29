Gadwal: Chinnonipally reservoir works to be expedited

Gadwal: Minister for Excise and Prohibition Dr V Srinivas Goud and Secretary to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao Smita Sabarwal on Friday visited Chinnonipally village in Gattu mandal in Gadwal district on Friday. They directed officials to complete the Chinnonipally reservoir works within 45 days and ensure irrigation to the parched areas of Gadwal district.

Reviewing the ongoing works of the reservoir and other irrigation projects in the district with the district officials, the secretary informed that the CM has directed the authorities and the contractors to speed up the reservoir works and ensure it is completed in the next 45 days. However, the authorities cited delay in land acquisition as the reasons for the slow pace of works. To this, the official directed the officials to give notification for land acquisition for the feeder canal and RDS link canal. The officials informed that at present more than 80 per cent of works are completed and the remaining works will be completed in the next two months.

The district officials were also directed to complete 4,000 cubic meters of work every day and at that rate the pending 54,000 cubic meters in 45 days, as well as roads and R&R centres.

Speaking on the occasion, the Excise Minister told the media that the area between the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers was unique in the State of Telangana and that workers from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and other states were migrating there to work. "As per the directions of CM KCR instructions have been given to the authorities to prepare a report on all the projects and expedite the project and complete the pending works in a timely manner," informed the Excise Minister.

ENC Muralidhar Rao, Additional Collectors Shri Harsha, Raghuram Sharma, Gadwal legislator Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Alampur legislator Dr Abraham, and senior officials were present at the review meeting.