Gadwal Court Quashes False Cases Against Congress Leaders After Seven Years

Gadwal: The Gadwal Court has finally dismissed two long-pending cases filed against Congress leaders from Ieeja mandal and town, marking the end of a seven-year legal battle. These cases were registered during the TRS (now BRS) government against Congress activists for organizing democratic rallies and protests.

One of the cases was filed in 2018 against Master Sheik Shavali Achari, the State Official Representative, and leader Maddileti, at the time of their joining the Congress Party. The then TRS government allegedly could not tolerate their growing influence and registered a false case out of political vendetta.

The second case was related to a protest held in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Master Sheik Shavali Achari demanded better facilities for patients. The then BRS government reportedly filed an FIR against him and other Congress leaders for staging the protest.

After numerous adjournments over the years, both cases were finally closed by the Gadwal Court today, bringing relief to the Congress leaders involved. To mark the occasion, the leaders released a group photo taken on the court premises, which included several key Congress leaders from Ieeja mandal and town, along with Advocate Pardepuram Suresh.

Congress activists hailed the verdict as a victory for democracy and a stand against politically motivated cases.