Gadwal: Devi Navaratri Brahmostavam wall posters released

Gadwal: With Dasara festival fast approaching, the district administration is gearing up to celebrate Devi Navaratri Brahmotsavam at Balabrahmmeshwara Swamy temple in Gadwal.



As part of this, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy released an invitation pamphlet and wall poster for the celebrations at Government Guest House in Pebbair on Sunday and informed that Devi Navaratri Brahmotsavam will begin from October 17 and will be celebrated grandly. Alampur Jogulamba Gadwal temple is the only 'Shakti Peetham' in Telangana and this year it was decided to celebrated Devi Navaratri Brahmotsavam with grand fervor by following Covid-19 norms, the Minister said.

Jogulamba temple Executive Officer Prem Kumar, temple priest Anand Sharma, and others were present on the occasion.