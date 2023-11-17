Live
Gadwal District Collector briefs media on randomisation of Ballot Units
Gadwal District Collector Valluru Kranthi announced that the randomization of additional Ballot Units (BUs) for the Gadwal and Alampur constituency will be completed and the BUs will be sent to the constituency based on their serial numbers. This decision was made during a video conference held at the Collectorate on Friday, with the presence of various political parties and candidates. The collector said that since there are 20 candidates contesting in the Gadwala constituency, two ballot units will be set up.
He said that the first randomisation of ballot units was conducted in the presence of political party representatives. The collector informed that instead of the existing 338 ballot units, 378 ballot units have been allotted for the constituency. These units are now being moved to the strong room at Priyadarsini Degree College.
He said that the returning officers of the respective constituencies will create awareness among the voters about the use of votes through the ballot units and asserted that EVM godowns will be opened in the presence of representatives from political parties and participating candidates and opined that the returning officers will check the ballot units according to their serial numbers and then move them to the strong room.
The program was attended by Additional Collector Apoorva Chauhan, Election Superintendent Naresh, representatives from various political parties, and others.