Gadwal District Judge Calls for Maximizing Case Settlements in Upcoming Lok Adalat

Gadwal: The District Principal Judge N. Premalatha has urged officials to work towards resolving as many cases as possible through amicable settlements in the upcoming National Lok Adalat scheduled for June 14. Addressing a coordination meeting with police officers held in the Gadwal court premises on Friday, the judge emphasized the importance of promoting compromise as a means of efficient justice.

She stated that police officials should proactively coordinate between both parties involved in criminal cases to create awareness about the benefits of settlements. By encouraging compromise, unnecessary delays and expenses for litigants can be avoided, as continuous visits to the court and legal expenditures burden the parties involved.

Judge Premalatha referred to the compromise route as the "royal path" to justice, underlining its ability to provide timely and peaceful resolutions. She called on law enforcement to play an active role in this process by identifying suitable cases and educating litigants on the advantages of compromise.

The meeting was attended by Principal Senior Civil Judge V. Srinivas, Principal Junior Civil Judge N.V.H. Poojitha, Assistant Public Prosecutor Sanjana, DSP Mogulayya, Circle Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, and other police personnel.

The session concluded with a shared commitment from both judiciary and police officials to maximize case resolutions during the upcoming Lok Adalat, aiming to strengthen public trust in the justice system through quick and amicable settlements.