Gadwal: Doctor applies feviquick on wounds of 7-year old

Gadwal : In a strange incident that occurred at Rainbow Hospital at Ieeja municipality in JogulambaGadwal district, an MBBS doctor tended to the injury of a seven-year old boy by applying a common adhesive glue (feviquick) on his wound.

According to the victim's father, Vamsi Krishna, he and his wife, Sunitha, natives of Lingasugur in Raichur district of Karnataka, came to Ieeja, along with their son, to attend the wedding of their relative on Friday. The 7-year-old boy, Praveen Choudhary, who was playing with other children during the wedding event, accidentally fell off and got injured, with a wound near his left eye.

Vamsi Krishna immediately took the boy to the Rainbow hospital at Ieeja Municipality, where Dr Nagarjuna, the attending doctor with an MBBS degree, treated the child’s wound by applying feviquick to the wound, to which the boy cried in pain.

The parents then took the boy to another hospital for treatment, where another doctor informed them that the previous doctor had applied feviquick on their son’s injury.

Following the incident, the parents of the seven-year old had lodged a complaint in Aiza police station against the attending doctor from Rainbow hospital on Friday.

As the incident came to light, it went viral in social media and many people are demanding the health department to take appropriate actions against the negligence of the doctor.