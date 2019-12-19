Gadwal: MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy promises to develop Gadwal as an education hub

Gadwal: Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy promised that he would work towards transforming the district into an educational hub and accordingly, steps would be taken to improve facilities in every government school and college in the district.



Taking part in a programme to distribute bicycles to girl students of Zilla Parishad High School in Dharur mandal on Thursday, the MLA said that the State government was giving highest priority to improve basic facilities in government schools. On the occasion, the MLA distributed bicycles to as many as 119 girl students of ZPHS Dharur. "Dharur and surrounding villages in Gadwal have been facing various problems due to lack of facilities in the schools. Particularly due to lack of proper transportation facilities, the parents are reluctant to send their girls to school. In view of the above, we have decided to provide bicycles to girl students so that they do not face any transportation problem and attend the school regularly," said the MLA.

The MLA also donated Rs 1 lakh towards the setting up of a library in memory of Late Parcharla Nagireddy in the ZPHS Dharur and laid a foundation stone for the construction of library on the school premises. The MLA said he would do whatever possible from his side to make Gadwal an educational hub.

Taking a dig at earlier rulers in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the Gadwal MLA said that because of lack of proper vision and commitment to develop Gadwal earlier leaders from Gadwal have neglected the region because of which today the Gadwal and surrounding areas have been distanced from development. "Education is a key for development. Unless and until the students of this region work hard and excel in education, it is not possible to achieve social and economical development of this region. It is high time we all realise this and get united to ensure Gadwal transformed into an education hub and for this every student must work hard and excel in academics and bring great laurels to the district and to their parents," said the MLA.

Expressing his concern over Gadwal being backward in literacy, the MLA gave a call to every individual in the district to become literate. "Our Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, soon after the formation of Telangana has devised a comprehensive education policy and wanted to provide corporate-level education in government school. To this effect, the State government had set up various Gurukul schools, model schools and KGBV schools and providing residential education to the students," said the MLA.

The MLA reminded that in the last six years, the State government had set up five Gurukul schools in the district and distributed more than 2,000 benches in addition to providing bicycles, school uniforms and free books to the students.

The MLA gave a call to the donors and villagers to get united and contribute whatever they can to improve the facilities in their respective local schools. "We all must extend a helping hand and make our schools better so that our students will get better facilities and can excel in studies and come out with flying colours," observed the MLA.

Dharur Sarpanch Padmamma, School Management Committee Chairman Narasihmulu, Mandal Parishad president Nazmunnisa Begum, Mandal Education Officer Suresh and others took part in the programme.