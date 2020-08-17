Gadwal: One dies, two rescued in boat capsize

Gadwal: One person drowned while two others were rescued after their country boat capsized in Tungabhadra River on Monday.



According to reports, two persons - Raghavendra and Anji of Tumilla village in Rajoli mandal - had decided to cross Tungabhadra River to sell liquor illegally in the villages in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh State.

They engaged a country boat and the boat got stuck in the middle of the heavily flooding Tungabhadra river. The boat overturned drowning all the three persons, including boat driver Ravikumar.

However, Raghavendra and Anji were rescued by the locals, while boat driver Ravikumar was drowned. Rajouli police registered a case and searching for the boat driver's body.