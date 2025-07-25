Gadwal Police Crack Down on Vehicles Without Number Plates: 15 Seized in Special Drive

Gadwal: Acting on the instructions of District Superintendent of Police Srinivas Rao, a special drive was carried out on Friday in the Gadwal town center under the jurisdiction of the Circle Inspector’s office. The operation targeted vehicles without registration number plates, vehicles with hidden or tampered plates, and those displaying fancy or incorrect numbers.

Traffic Sub-Inspector (SI) Balachandrudu led the rigorous inspections and revealed that 15 vehicles without proper number plates were seized during the drive. These included vehicles that either had no number plates at all or had plates with tampered, removed, or unreadable numbers. Once the vehicle owners affixed proper, regulation-compliant number plates, the seized vehicles were released, as per the SI’s statement.

Violation of Rules and Attempt to Evade Law

Traffic SI Balachandrudu highlighted that several vehicle owners are deliberately violating the rules by customizing number plates with fancy designs, altered fonts, unreadable characters, or even wrong numbers. These modifications are often made with the intent of evading traffic challans or identification by law enforcement. Some individuals are even going as far as breaking or removing number plates entirely to escape scrutiny.

Strict Action Against Offenders

SI Balachandrudu warned that strict legal action, including registration of cheating cases, will be taken against those who operate vehicles without number plates or with plates that violate the norms. The drive is also aimed at curbing the use of unidentifiable vehicles in anti-social activities.

He emphasized that such inspection drives will continue in the Gadwal town area and called upon the public to cooperate with the police, adhere to vehicle registration norms, and ensure number plates are clear, readable, and legally compliant.

Safety Appeal to Public

In his message to the public, SI Balachandrudu urged all motorists to wear helmets and follow traffic rules for their own safety and the safety of others.

The operation was supported by traffic personnel including Ramesh, Sudhakar, Shivakumar, Yugender, and Krishna.

This initiative reflects the Gadwal police department’s continued efforts to ensure public safety, improve law enforcement transparency, and reduce the risk of illegal or suspicious activities carried out using unregistered or unidentified vehicles.